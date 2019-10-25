Disha Patani Starts Shooting for New Film, Sparks Speculation of Ekta Kapoor Biopic

On Friday, Ekta Kapoor shared the first look of Disha Patani in her new film KTina on Instagram. The picture had Disha folding her hands in a Namaste, with most of her face hidden. What caught attention in the picture was the number of rings on Disha's fingers and the bracelets around her wrist, which look very similar to Ekta's own.

The TV czarina is famous for wearing wear a bunch of rings and bracelets. Also the additional K in the title is typical of her productions.

Ekta posted the photo, saying, "KTINA ka sab ko 'JAI MATA DI' ! ( she used to b TINA ab KTINA as K suits her ...her Astro said )but yaaaar who wears so many rings???? @dishapatani As never before #favscript #shootbegins." Actor Karan Wahi commented, "Are we getting a BIOPIC of the one and only ?"

Ekta's caption exuded laughter from a lot of other actors, including Hiten Tejwani and Nushrat Bharucha. Check out the post below:

KTina is being directed by Ashima Chibber and has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl fame. Disha has started shooting for the role of a religious, small town Punjabi girl.

Disha, who was last seen in a small role in Bharat, recently wrapped the shooting of her next film Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur. It is a revenge drama, helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani. It is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020 and will clash with Imtiaz Ali's film featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

