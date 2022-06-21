Disha Patani Strikes Sensuous Poses For Photoshoot, Makes Fans Go Weak in the Knees; Watch

Disha Patani has set the internet on fire once again. After treating her fans to some stunning pictures a few days ago, the actress dropped a video from the same photoshoot today. Breathtaking is the word! The video is a compilation of small snippets from her shoot and we cannot take our eyes off. Disha is seen sporting a white mesh outfit that has a plunging neckline. The cutouts of the dress show off the her perfectly toned body. While the mesh dress and Disha’s gorgeous looks make a perfect combination, the yellow light appears to be the show-stealer. She is clearly nailing the game of sunkissed snaps and videos.

When it comes to captions, Disha prefers to stick to emoticons. And this time her video was accompanied by a sheep emoji. In the background, she added the song BTBT by B.I and Soulja Boy, feat. DeVita. Take a look:

Krishna Shroff, sister of Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, was among the first to comment. She just asked Disha to “stop.” Well, she is not wrong as the video was too hot to handle.

While a couple of fans were “obsessed” with her sensuous poses, others complimented the actress for her bewitching looks.

“Uff Garmi,” “Sexy”, “Gorgeous” – read some of the comments. One of the fans called Disha “an icon of beauty.” Shared a couple of hours ago, the video has already clocked over 2.5 million views.

A few days ago, Disha posted two snaps of herself dressed in the white mesh outfit. In one of the pics, Disha was seen striking a pose, while the other was a blur photo. Amassing over a million likes, the pictures went viral on social media.

Talking about her next movie projects, the line-up surely looks interesting. Disha Patani will be seen in Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She will be sharing the big screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna in Yodha. Disha is also said to have signed Anees Bazmee’s next alongside Kartik Aaryan.

