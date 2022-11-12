Disha Patani Strips Down to Red Hot Bikini, Raises Temperature in Sexy Instagram Pics

Bollywood diva Disha Patani sent temperatures soaring yet again. The actress treated fans to a sizzling bikini snap bright and early Saturday morning. Disha took to her Instagram account to share sexy photos of herself as she stripped down to the two pieces.

In the photos, Disha put her envy-inducing abs and legs on display as she worked her magic in the string bikini. Her hair and makeup remained unsullied and camera ready. Netizens were impressed by Disha’s gorgeous photos. One user commented, “What a sexy photo, Disha!” Another one said, “You look gorgeous.”

Disha Patani is famously a fan of ab-baring styles that put her toned body on display, whether she’s posting bikini-clad images or drawing attention in tiny skirts and crop tops on outings.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Disha was removed from Ekta Kapoor’s production KTina due to alleged “unprofessionalism”. A source close to the production told Bollywood Hungama that Disha had attended multiple pre-production meetings in 2019, but everything was put on hold during the pandemic and lockdowns.

“Post the lockdown, multiple issues began cropping up between the lead actress (Disha Patani) and the producers. In fact, even during the shoot, there were issues between Disha and Balaji Motion Pictures on creative aspects. From creative differences to more mundane starry airs from Disha’s side, that led to widening rifts; it was becoming difficult for Ekta and Disha to be on the same page. Now, given that KTina is based on Ekta Kapoor’s real life, she was very involved with the project and wanted everything to be perfect. With less than cordial behaviour of the female lead, Ekta had no choice but to pull the plug and sack Disha,” the source said.

