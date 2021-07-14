Disha Patani Struggles to Open Car Door as Paparazzi Nag Her For Pictures

A recent video of Bollywood actress Disha Patani was shared where she could be seen struggling with her car door. In the video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, a group of photographers can be seen hounding her to pose for them.

Disha could be seen wearing a blue and black Adidas tracksuit. She could be also seen wearing a black mask. In the video, Disha can be seen trying to open the door, giving up and posing for the paparazzi. Then she quickly got inside her car and left.

Take a look:

Disha, who has quite an active social media presence, recently took the internet by storm after she posted a stunning bikini picture. In the snap, Disha could be seen posing on the beach in Maldives in an animal print bikini.

She also shared another picture from her Maldives vacation with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Disha wore a short summer dress which showed-off her toned body.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 next year. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. She also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty.

