Bollywood actress Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. An avid social media user, she always shares videos and pictures of working out in the gym and even inspires her fans to stay fit. The MS Dhoni actress loves exercising and trying new stunts. And today was also no different as she shared another video nailing a flying kick. As soon as she shared the video, fans immediately reacted.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Malang actress shared the video in which she is seen nailing the flying kick like a pro. The actress is wearing off-white colour flared pants with a sports bra. She has tied her hair in a ponytail style. One of the fans wrote, “Side effects of living with tiger.” Another wrote, “Tiger Shroff ne sikhaya.” One wrote, “Tiger ki yaad aa gyi.”

Recently, the Ek Villain Returns actress has shared a set of photos and a video of herself on her Instagram handle that show that her style is not only restricted to modern outfits. The stunning pictures show Disha Patani posing in an off white Anarkali gown with subtle emblazoned crystals and a single-shoulder dupatta looking gorgeous. The video that was shared along with the pictures showed her flaunting her look and twirling.

Disha opted for big statement earrings and wavy hair to perfectly compliment the simple look that is easy for anyone to take inspiration from. She also tagged the Indian couture label Shantnu & Nikhil in one of the pictures. The sun-kissed pictures had Disha striking multiple poses including one in the shade of a lagged tree.

Disha Patani as worked in movies such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, Malang and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. She was last seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in Ek Villain 2. Disha will be next seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. She also has Project K with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

