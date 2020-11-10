Disha Patani Stuns in New Backless Bodysuit, Tiger Shroff Drops 'LIT' Emojis

Disha Patani's Instagram updates almost always make headlines. The Bharat actress sure knows how to create a stir on social media. In her latest series of photos, Disha is seen posing in a backless body suit, striking some stylish poses and showing off her bronzed complexion.

Disha wore a ribbed jersey backless bodysuit. The top featured stripes on it. The actress paired the top with lowers of the same colour. Rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff dropped compliments on Disha's stunning photo by posting multiple fire emojis.

Her fans too praised Disha for her stunning look. "You shine like star (sic)," said one, while another commented, "Your the hottest love (sic)."

Disha posted another photo where she lets her hair down as she looks at the camera.

Disha worked with international action movie star Jackie Chan in the film Kung Fu Yoga in 2017. Recently, Disha posted a lovely message for him on social media. She shared Jackie's throwback image and posted two heart and flower emoticons each, as she wrote, "Legend". He is snapped candid in this pic from his youth. Jackie rocks a trendy cap with shades hanging on his T-shirt.

She played an archaeology professor who is also an expert in yoga and martial arts techniques, while Jackie played the role of a professor who teams up to find a treasure.

