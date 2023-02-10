CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Stuns in Tiny Crop Top As She Gets Cosy With Aleksandar Alex Ilic in This Sexy Pic

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 11:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns.

Disha Patani's selfie with Aleksandar comes at a time when their relationship rumours have also been making headlines.

Disha Patani’s rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic took to his Instagram stories on Thursday night and dropped a cozy picture with the actress. In the photo, Disha was seen taking a selfie as Aleksandar kept his head on her shoulder. She sported a white tiny crop top and shied away from the lens while taking the selfie. On the other hand, Aleksandar was seen covering his face with his arm. Check out the picture here:

Disha Patani and Aleksandar Alex Ilic look adorable in the latest picture.

Disha Patani and Aleksandar Alex Ilic often drop pictures with each other. Recently, they were also snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out for a dinner date.

Interestingly, Disha’s selfie with Aleksandar comes at a time when their relationship rumours have also been making headlines. While the actress has not confirmed or denied the rumours, Ilic recently clarified that they are only close friends.

“We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends,” Aleksandar told E-times and added, “Disha has been like family to me.”

Disha was previously rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff. However, late last year the reports of two parting ways made headlines.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Yodha which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Besides these, Disha also has Project K and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.

first published:February 10, 2023, 11:30 IST
last updated:February 10, 2023, 11:42 IST
