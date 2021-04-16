Disha Patani Stuns Internet with Bodysuit Pic, Mandira Bedi Rings in Birthday in Bikini

Actress Disha Patani took to social media recently to share some mesmerising pictures in which she is dressed in a lace bodysuit. Posing in and out of shadows, Disha lets her eyes do the talking in the candid moments that are setting the internet on fire.

Actress Mandira Bedi rang in her 49th birthday on Thursday with some beach vibes, dancing, and a fun party with close friends. How do we know this? Well, her Instagram Reels have shown us that Mandira is a party animal at heart and even during the pandemic she managed to make her birthday fun with a small get-together.

Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that films, TV serials, and advertisement shoots will be halted in the state from Wednesday evening as part of the fresh guidelines to curb coronavirus cases. BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said the state government’s decision has come as a “huge shock”.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently took advantage of his influence and fan following to advocate for a serious cause. He, along with other celebrities like Alia Bhatt took to their Instagram accounts to urge people to donate for a kid’s treatment. Taking a jibe at the actor, a social media user wrote “Well, your one day earning could save him right away!” However, the actor had a befitting reply to the comment.

The massive footfall at the Kumbh Mela has become a concern amid the rising cases of Covid-19. Actor Karan Wahi put up a story on Instagram on Naga Babas who converged at the Har Ki Pairi in Haridwar to take a dip in the river Ganga during the shahi snan of the Kumbh Mela this week. “Isn’t there a Work From Home culture for Naga Babas? Like get water from Ganga and take a shower at home #justcurious #kumbhmela,” Karan wrote in half jest. The post triggered massive trolling as the actor-anchor received several DMs accusing him of propagating ant-Hindu sentiments.

