Disha Patani Stuns Tiger Shroff with Her 'Killer' Moves As She Dances to 'Mere Naseeb Mein' Remix

Disha Patani is an incredible dancer. The actress often takes the internet by storm with her amazing dancing skills. She has once again sent the online world into a tizzy as she released a brand new dance video on her YouTube channel. The actress shared the video from a dance cover that she made along with Dimple Kotecha and Ankan Sen. In the video, Disha, dressed in bright outfits, can be seen sporting pigtails as she grooves to the remix version of the classic song Mere Naseeb Mein, which featured Hema Malini.

Sharing the video, Disha captioned it: "Hi everyone! Here's a dance cover on one of my favourite song of the 80s Mere Naseeb Mein! Had super fun dancing on this with my favourite dancing partner Dimple Kotecha. Choreographed by Ankan Sen. Videographer - Harikesh Kori. Hope you all like it."

Disha's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff also seemed impressed by her incredible dance moves. He gave a shout-out to Disha by sharing her dance video on his Instagram story. “Wow killer stuff guys,” he wrote, along with heart and fire emojis.

Disha is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, which stars Salman Khan. Radhe is set to hit the theatres on Eid this year. The actress recently visited the sets of Bigg Boss 14 to promote the film. During her appearance, Disha Patani, who has shared screen space with Salman Khan in the 2019 film Bharat, shook a leg with the Bollywood superstar on their hit song 'Slow Motion'. She was joined by actor Randeep Hooda.