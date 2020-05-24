MOVIES

Disha Patani Switches Her Beyoncé Mode on for Viral 'Savage Challenge', Shares Dance Video

Disha Patani owns the dance floor as she takes part in the viral Savage Challenge on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 2:52 PM IST
Bollywood actress Disha Patani took to social media on Sunday to share her latest dance video with her plethora of fans. In the new clip, she takes the viral Savage Challenge. The new song by Megan Thee Stallion, Savage, has been creating quite some buzz amongst social media users and latest to join in on the Instagram challenge was Disha who slays it with her effortless dance.

Disha said that she channeled her inner Beyonce for the Savage Challenge. In the video, Disha flaunts her toned abs and completes the stunning casual look with white athleisure bottoms and a baby pink cap. The video is already becoming a hit with Tiger Shroff and her sister Krishna dropping in loving comments for Disha.

Disha is keeping her fans and followers entertained with her social media posts amid the lockdown. Earlier, she showed off her killer dance moves while grooving to Beyonce's track Yonce.

He upcoming movies include Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KTina and Ek Villain 2. Her last movie Malang is said to be in works for a sequel but it is unclear if Disha will be playing lead in Malang 2.

