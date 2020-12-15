Disha Patani Takes a Trip to Dubai with Tiger Shroff and His Family

It is fairly evident that Disha Patani is quite close to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's family. She is often seen hanging with his family members, including Tiger's mom Ayesha and sister Krishna.

Now, Disha has reportedly accompanied Tiger, his sister Krishna as well as mother Ayesha Shroff on a trip to Dubai. Though none of them have posted a picture together, they shared individual photos and videos from the same hotel on their Instagram stories.

They are in Dubai for an event of Krishna and Tiger's venture Matrix Fight Night (MFN), reported India Today.

Disha posted a picture of a cake designed in the form of a purse. The Bharat actress tagged the hotel and wrote, "Thanks for the cutest cake (sic)."

Krishna posted several videos on her Instagram stories giving a glimpse from her hotel in Dubai. In the videos, she is seen wearing a black dress for an event. She also shared videos from the event of MFN.

Tiger Shroff posted a video on his Instagram stories informing his fans that he would be going live for MFN.

Disha finished shooting for Salman Khan's Radhe last month. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash and Zarina Wahab in important roles. Disha will also feature in Ekta Kapoor's film KTina. She also has Ek Villain 2 coming up with Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. Tiger and Disha will soon be seen in a cold drink commercial.