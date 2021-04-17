Disha Patani Takes Her Followers Back to the Time When She Could Fly

Besides being a glamorous actress, Disha Patani is also a fitness freak. The actress has frequently shared glimpses from her workout routines and on Friday, the actress shared how at one point, she almost had the strength to fly.
The 28-year-old actress shared a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen practicing the flying kick. The slow motion video captures how Disha gathers momentum as she takes her hands forward up in the air and lifts her body in the air spreading her arms to her sides like wings. She lands gracefully and smiles for the camera. In the caption, Disha described the video as the time when she had wings.
In her previous post from Wednesday, the actress shared a stunning picture in a black lace and beige coloured body-suit. The post has received over two million likes since it was shared on Instagram.
