Disha Patani Takes up Savage Challenge, Kiran Kumar Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Kiran got a medical check-up earlier this month. His test result came out positive. He is asymptomatic and is home-quarantined now.

In another news, Disha Patani shared her version of the Savage Challenge on social media. The actress said cahnneled her inner Beyoncé for the dance cover routine.

Also Saif Ali Khan turned chef for his family on Eid 2020. he prepared mutton biryani and earned praise from Karisma Kapoor for his efforts.

Kiran Kumar tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 14, which the 74-year-old veteran actor confirmed to News18. Kiran, however, said he didn't experience any symptoms.

Disha Patani owns the dance floor as she takes part in the viral Savage Challenge on social media.

Saif Ali Khan prepared special Eid meal for his family earning praise from everyone.

Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dance like no one is watching at an event and this viral video is a must-watch for fans of the Bollywood divas.

The #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement on social media came to fruition recently as HBO Max acquired the rights of Zack Snyder's version of Justice League.

