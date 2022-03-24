Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria Ooze Oomph, Arjun Kapoor Looks Stylish at Ek Villain Returns Wrap Up Party

Last night, the cast and makers of Ek Villain Returns had a bash at the wrap-up party of their film. The film is the spiritual sequel of the 2014 film of the same name. It starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. Ek Villain Returns will be starring Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Both the parts have been directed by Mohit Suri.

Last evening, Disha was seen wearing a black off-shoulder dress. She paired it with heels of the same colour and kept her hair open. Tara, on the other hand, chose a brown dress for the occasion. Arjun, too, looked stylish as he posed with the ladies. For the party, he wore a black t-shirt with black trousers. Producer Ekta Kapoor was present at the party as well.

Take a look at the photos:

The film completed the last leg of the shoot last week and is all set for a big-bang Eid release on 8th July 2022. Releasing 8 years after the first instalment of the franchise, the multi-starrer film has some high octane action pieces along with major twists in its plot and much like its predecessor, the music of the film is one of the most anticipated albums of the year.

Sharing her excitement, producer Ekta Kapoor said, “Ek Villain is Balaji’s most special flagship franchise, and now Ek Villain ‘Returns’ to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The idea is to make it bigger and wilder than its first instalment. Given the nature of the genre, we’ve had to tide through the pandemic and ensure we present a visual and thrilling experience like never before!”

The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

