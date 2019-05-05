Take the pledge to vote

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101
1-min read

Disha Patani Teases 'Something Special', Posts Pic with Aditya Roy Kapur

After wrapping up Salman Khan's Bharat, the actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang in Mauritius.

News18.com

Updated:May 5, 2019, 7:14 PM IST
Disha Patani Teases 'Something Special', Posts Pic with Aditya Roy Kapur
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Disha Patani who made her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni and since then she has come a long way. After wrapping up Salman Khan's Bharat, the actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang in Mauritius.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a behind the set picture informing that she is "training for something special". In the picture, she can be seen happily posing with her Malang co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. Although she did not mention what she training for, it appears that the actors are preparing for some water sport.

Take a look:



Recently Disha Patni made headlines for her song Slow Motion from Bharat. Her sensual yellow saree with a 'pallu' twisted like a rope and thrown over her shoulder has caught attention, with many criticising this twist to the traditional saree.

However, Disha's dance moves quite became the rage. She might look all energetic and appealing in the song with Salman Khan, but turns out, the actress was extremely unwell before shoot for the song began.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Disha revealed that she was bedridden a week before shooting the song because she broke her knee while rehearsing. "I remember breaking my knee while rehearsing. I was also practising gymnastics simultaneously. You must have seen the front flip and other stunts in the song. I was actually over training and broke my knee a week prior to the shoot," she said.

But the MS Dhoni actress says that the experience was worth it. "It was amazing. One of the best experiences for sure. It was very hard because we were only shooting at night during the schedule. It was hard work for sure, I won't deny it. But I enjoyed a lot. It's a peppy massy number and I love these kind of songs."

