Disha Patani Thinks Tiger Shroff is 'Unbelievable' in Vande Mataram Music Video

A reprised version of the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’ was released on August 10. The song, which starred Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, left the audience impressed. The song celebrated the patriotic spirit of Indian citizens and is also a tribute to the defence forces. Now Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani is all praise for him and the song ‘Vande Mataram.’ Disha and Tiger have worked together in Baaghi 2 and the two also featured in the high-voltage romantic song, Befikra. Tiger and Disha have never accepted that they are dating but the duo never fails from doing social media PDA. Their social media posts, and comments exchange via their respective Instagram handles often set off social media frenzy.

Once again, on August 10, the actress praised Tiger for his song Vande Mataram. Sharing a clip of the song on her Instagram stories, Disha wrote that Tiger’s voice was soothing. “You are unbelievable,” Disha added. Resharing the story via his handle, Tiger wrote, “Thank you so much D," with a red heart emoticon.

Presented by Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music, Vande Mataram is sung by Tiger himself. The song has been directed by Remo D’souza, while it was composed by Vishal Mishra. The music video also has some visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Vande Mataram has been released just a few days before India celebrates its 75 years of Independence from British Rule. India will celebrate the 75th Independence Day as ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.’

It is no news that Disha shares a friendly bond with Tiger’s sister and mother. They are often spotted on lunch dates and at each other’s residences. Tiger and Disha have been very secretive about their romance. Every time, the rumoured couple finds a way to dodge such questions in interviews.

