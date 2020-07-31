Disha Patani Thinks Tiger Shroff’s Photo By the Beach is Too Hot to Handle

Tiger Shroff recently posted an intense image of himself by the beach and fans can’t stop going gaga over him in it. In the picture, Tiger is gazing straight into the camera with his brooding eyes. He is posing in a tropical outfit which has a contemporary tie-dye print. Tiger is seen holding a beach ball and sporting wet hair look.

Disha Patani was among the first ones to react to his post. She dropped a fire emoticon in the comments. Tiger’s sister, Krishna was also quick to post her reply. She wrote, “Daaang, son,” followed by a fire emoji. In a follow-up comment, she asked, “@hollywood, where you at?” Krishna Shroff’s boyfriend, Eban Hyams also left raising hands emoji.

Tiger was last seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. The film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in important roles. He announced his debut film’s sequel, Heropanti 2 in February this year with his two official look posters from the romantic action drama. Helmed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti 2 is scheduled for a 2021 release. Kriti Sanon, who also debuted alongside Tiger in 2014 in the first part, will join for the sequel.