Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On a Lunch Date, See Pics

Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted having lunch with the former's co-star from 'Student of The Year 2,' Ananya Panday and her friend Shanaya Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:May 27, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On a Lunch Date, See Pics
Image of Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Tiger Sgroff and Daboo Ratnani, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...
Amidst rumours of them dating recurrently surfacing in media news, actress Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted on yet another outing on Sunday afternoon in Mumbai. Joining them in their brunch was none other than Tiger's co-star from the recently released Student of The Year 2, Ananya Panday. Also accompanying Ananya was her friend Shanaya Kapoor, and if post-lunch pictures are any indication, they sure had a great time together.

Celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani and his family also joined the actors while they posed for happy pictures outside the restaurant. For the outing, Disha, Tiger and Aanaya gave out summer vibes in comfort clothing. Disha was seen wearing a summer dress featuring floral motifs, while Tiger opted for a simple olive green polo neck T-shirt and beige trousers. Ananaya, on her part, looked trendy as she pulled off her white pair of shorts and polka dot top ensemble with her bubbly charm.

Tagging the foodies, Daboo wrote, "Work, Hard,Brunch Harder. Love Our, Day (sic)!"







On the movies front, Ananya's debut film failed to create any magic on the box office. The musical drama has collected 68.91 cr in two weeks, after releasing on May 10. However, Ananya's part in the film is being appreciated by cinegoers. Disha's Bharat, alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is going to release on June 5, while she is also shooting for Mohit Suri's Malang, set to release on January 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in a yet untitled film to be directed by Siddharth Anand. In the film produced by YRF, Hrithik plays Tiger's guru. The untitled film will be a face-off thriller and will be shot around several countries to make it visual and action spectacle for audiences. It also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead role.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram