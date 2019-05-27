English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On a Lunch Date, See Pics
Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted having lunch with the former's co-star from 'Student of The Year 2,' Ananya Panday and her friend Shanaya Kapoor.
Image of Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Tiger Sgroff and Daboo Ratnani, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...
Amidst rumours of them dating recurrently surfacing in media news, actress Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted on yet another outing on Sunday afternoon in Mumbai. Joining them in their brunch was none other than Tiger's co-star from the recently released Student of The Year 2, Ananya Panday. Also accompanying Ananya was her friend Shanaya Kapoor, and if post-lunch pictures are any indication, they sure had a great time together.
Celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani and his family also joined the actors while they posed for happy pictures outside the restaurant. For the outing, Disha, Tiger and Aanaya gave out summer vibes in comfort clothing. Disha was seen wearing a summer dress featuring floral motifs, while Tiger opted for a simple olive green polo neck T-shirt and beige trousers. Ananaya, on her part, looked trendy as she pulled off her white pair of shorts and polka dot top ensemble with her bubbly charm.
Tagging the foodies, Daboo wrote, "Work, Hard,Brunch Harder. Love Our, Day (sic)!"
On the movies front, Ananya's debut film failed to create any magic on the box office. The musical drama has collected 68.91 cr in two weeks, after releasing on May 10. However, Ananya's part in the film is being appreciated by cinegoers. Disha's Bharat, alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is going to release on June 5, while she is also shooting for Mohit Suri's Malang, set to release on January 14, 2020.
Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in a yet untitled film to be directed by Siddharth Anand. In the film produced by YRF, Hrithik plays Tiger's guru. The untitled film will be a face-off thriller and will be shot around several countries to make it visual and action spectacle for audiences. It also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead role.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani and his family also joined the actors while they posed for happy pictures outside the restaurant. For the outing, Disha, Tiger and Aanaya gave out summer vibes in comfort clothing. Disha was seen wearing a summer dress featuring floral motifs, while Tiger opted for a simple olive green polo neck T-shirt and beige trousers. Ananaya, on her part, looked trendy as she pulled off her white pair of shorts and polka dot top ensemble with her bubbly charm.
Tagging the foodies, Daboo wrote, "Work, Hard,Brunch Harder. Love Our, Day (sic)!"
View this post on Instagram
Work Hard,Brunch Harder❣️ Love Our ☀️Day! @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani @tigerjackieshroff @dishapatani @ananyapanday #btswithdabboo @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani @shanayakapoor02 @chefkelvincheung #friendslikefamily #lovethem #sundaybrunch #sunday #brunch #dabboojr #myrahkiarashivaan #manishadratnani #dabbooratnani #tigershroff #dishapatani #ananyapanday #foodies #friends #sundayfunday
On the movies front, Ananya's debut film failed to create any magic on the box office. The musical drama has collected 68.91 cr in two weeks, after releasing on May 10. However, Ananya's part in the film is being appreciated by cinegoers. Disha's Bharat, alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is going to release on June 5, while she is also shooting for Mohit Suri's Malang, set to release on January 14, 2020.
Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in a yet untitled film to be directed by Siddharth Anand. In the film produced by YRF, Hrithik plays Tiger's guru. The untitled film will be a face-off thriller and will be shot around several countries to make it visual and action spectacle for audiences. It also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead role.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results