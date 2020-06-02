Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff are All Smiles in This Throwback Pic, See Here

An old picture of Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is making rounds on the Internet. In the candid click, the Baaghi duo is all smiles are they stand next to each other in similar outfits.

In the picture, both Disha and Tiger can be seen twinning in white outfits. Take a look at the pic:

Tiger and Disha have been sparking dating rumours since way back when they appeared in the music video Befikra. With their chemistry and fiery dance moves, they instantly won the hearts of the audience. Post that, they co-starred in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2, which further fueled up the rumours. However, both the actors maintained that they are only good friends.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Heropanti 2, to be directed by his Baaghi 3 helmer Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021.

Disha, on the other hand, will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva, opposite Salman Khan. The film was slated to release on Eid 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. She will also be seen in KTina, directed by Ashima Chibber and in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2.

