MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff are All Smiles in This Throwback Pic, See Here

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff are All Smiles in This Throwback Pic, See Here

An old pic of Disha Patani and Tiger shroff has surfaced online. In the candid click, the duo is all smiling as they get snapped in colour-coordinated outfits.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Share this:

An old picture of Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is making rounds on the Internet. In the candid click, the Baaghi duo is all smiles are they stand next to each other in similar outfits.

In the picture, both Disha and Tiger can be seen twinning in white outfits. Take a look at the pic:

Tiger and Disha have been sparking dating rumours since way back when they appeared in the music video Befikra. With their chemistry and fiery dance moves, they instantly won the hearts of the audience. Post that, they co-starred in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2, which further fueled up the rumours. However, both the actors maintained that they are only good friends.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Heropanti 2, to be directed by his Baaghi 3 helmer Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021.

Disha, on the other hand, will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva, opposite Salman Khan. The film was slated to release on Eid 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. She will also be seen in KTina, directed by Ashima Chibber and in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading