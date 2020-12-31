Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff are Vacationing in Maldives, Setting Internet on Fire

Bollywood’s rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are setting the internet on fire with their breath-taking pictures from Maldives vacation. Although they haven’t shared any pictures together, their social media posts are proof that the rumoured couple are enjoying their vacation together. Disha shared a selfie in her Instagram story where she looks ethereal as the actress poses in a white bikini with a jasmine flower in her hair. She also shared the beautiful view of a huge swimming pool on the seaside.

On the other hand, Tiger too shared a short clip in his Instagram story where he can be seen shirtless, flaunting his toned body. As his hair looks messy in the clip, the actor wrote, “Bad hair... don’t rly care...my kind of noiseee.”

The duo has been sharing several glimpses from their beachy vacay on their social media handle. Earlier, the actress raised the temperature on the internet as she posted a sizzling picture of herself in a yellow bikini with wet hair, standing on a surfboard in the sea waters. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Aquaman feels.”

Tiger too set the internet on fire with his a shirtless picture as he stood beside a tree.

While the duo was rumoured to be in a relationship the two have maintained their 'just friends' status.