Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Share Special Posts for Birthday Girl Krishna Shroff

Fitness freak Krishna Shroff turns a year older on January 21. The diva has shared a mirror selfie for her Instagram family on her special day. In the stunning picture, she can be seen casually posing in a floral print bikini.

Many of her fans have extended their greetings in the comments section. Many dropped fire emojis, red hearts and kisses to showcase their love while others wished her writing, ‘Happy Birthday Kishu’. Several celebrities also appreciated her fitness and gave her their best wishes on Krishna's birthday. Actress Elli AvrRam commented ‘Happy birthday sexy’.

Her brother and actor Tiger Shroff also wished Krishna on Instagram. He shared a photo in which both of them are seen wearing boxing gloves. The birthday girl can be spotted in gym wear while Tiger is seen wearing a blue track pant and is naked on the upper part of his body. He has also lovingly addressed Krishna as ‘Bhai’ and has wished for her health and happiness. He also wrote that the only thing she needs to be stressed about is her next holiday destination.

Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani also shared a funny video of herself and the birthday girl. In the short clip, Krishna is seen doing a lip sync to viral video challenge which talks about how she does not care about anything because her mom loves her. The funny element here is that Disha is playing the mom. In the subsequent story, she shared a gorgeous candid photo of her in which she has referred to Krishna as the ‘Strongest Girl’.

The Shroff brother-sister duo is often seen giving major fitness goals to fans with their workout videos.