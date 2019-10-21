Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Sizzle at Indian Super League Opening Ceremony, Watch Video

Bollywood’s rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who had allegedly broken up came together for work commitments. Grabbing many eyeballs, Disha and Tiger walked together to the center stage and performed at the opening ceremony of Indian Super League late on Sunday night.

Videos and pictures of the Baaghi 2 actors went viral over social media as soon as their performance took place. Disha looked stunning as always is a shimmery golden dress, whereas, Tiger wore a pair of golden shimmery pants and left his chest bare.

They performed on ‘Mundiya Tu Bachke Rahi’ from their film Baaghi 2. Loud cheer from the audience to encourage the duo on stage can be clearly heard during the performance.

Take a look at their pictures and videos here:

Disha and Tiger, who were reportedly dating at one point of time, never addressed the rumours about their relationship. However, they were frequently spotted hanging out together at events. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff was the one who revealed that her brother was single and was not particularly dating anybody. This statement put aside many rumours of the couple’s relation.

Tiger’s latest release ‘War’ was a box office success and it easily reached the 100 crore club. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. Disha was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Bharat’.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.