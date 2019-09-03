Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are leaving fans flustered over their relationship status and latest remarks by the latter's sister Krishna, that "Tiger is 100% single", have left lovers of the alleged couple upset. However, no one is willing to buy Krishna's statement about his brother's single hood status. In fact, Disha and Tiger were clicked outside filmmaker Mohit Suri's office recently leading fans to believe all is well between the duo and that Krishna's statement must have been an eyewash.

Read: 'If Tiger's Girlfriend is Cheating on Him and I Had Evidence, I Would Whoop Her A**,' Says Krishna Shroff

In an interview with Zoom TV's show By Invite Only, Tiger's sister Krishna had confirmed that her brother is "100 per cent single". She had even gone on to say that she would want to set his rumoured girlfriend Disha up with Aditya Roy Kapur. Soon after that, rumours of Tiger and Disha having broken up started doing the rounds.

Now, when Disha and Tiger were papped again, fans rushed to conclusion that Krishna's claim about Tiger's single status may not have been entirely true. Reacting to Tiger and Disha's images, one Instagram user wrote, "I'm so confused right now," while another one wrote, "Tiger is 100% single @kishushroff plz confirm since 2 days since I watched that zoom interview I was feeling bad for tiger and now this 🙈🙈The most confusing thing in this world is @tigerjackieshroff @dishapatani relationship."

See images of Tiger and Disha outside Mohit's office and fan's reaction to it here:

On the movies front, while Tiger is preparing for the release of his actioner War, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Disha is preparing and shooting for Mohit Suri's Malang, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. War releases on October 2 and Malang on February 14, 2020.

