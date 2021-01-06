Disha Patani to Play Jackie Shroff's Sister in Salman Khan's Radhe?

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, will reportedly play his father, Jackie Shroff’s sister in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai. The much-awaited action film also features Randeep Hooda and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actors have already wrapped up the shooting for the film in October 2020 and are awaiting its release. Earlier, Disha and Jackie were also a part of Bharat, but they didn’t share the screen space together. However, in Radhe, the duo will have many scenes together.

As per a report published by Hindustan Times, Jackie will be seen playing the character of Disha’s elder sibling. A source close to them is quoted by the portal as saying, “In Radhe- The Most Wanted Bhai, they will be seen in multiple scenes in the action film.”

The reports about Salman having a massive deal with Zee Studios are also doing rounds on the internet. A source is quoted by the Bollywood Hungama as saying, “Salman has sold the satellite, theatrical (India + Overseas), digital and music rights of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai to Zee Studios for Rs. 230 crores.” The source also revealed that the makers of the film were in the talk amid the lockdown and the deal was finally cracked early in December. The upcoming flick is being directed by Prabhu Deva.

Meanwhile, Salman has also started shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial Antim as he shared the first look on his Instagram. In the short clip that he has shared, Salman can be seen locking horns with his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. Sharing the clip he wrote that the shotting for Antim has already begun.

The film is slated to release by the end of this year.