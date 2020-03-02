Disha Patani to Star in Ek Villain's Sequel with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham: Report

Disha Patani will reportedly star in Ek Villain sequel along with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. The film, which is being directed by Mohit Suri, will have Disha play a Gone Girl-ish character.

If a report published in Mumbai Mirror is to be believed, she is one of the two female leads in the film.

Suri said that Disha was the first female actor who came to him and said that she wanted to do more action including beating up people, performing stunts among other things.

“While Malang brought Disha’s free-spirited avatar to light, this one will showcase her as an integral part of the action-franchise,” Mohit told the daily.

According to the report, Disha will be paired opposite John in the film. “The makers are trying to give the film a different twist by pairing them, considering she was opposite Aditya in their last film. Disha will be seen doing some heavy-duty stunts as well. The hunt for a second leading lady is still on,” the report quoted the source as saying.

The film, which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor, will be released on January 8 2021.

Apart from the Ek Villain sequel, Disha will also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Remo d'souza directorial will hit the theatres on May 22.

