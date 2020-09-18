Disha Patani to Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor in Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha: Report

It was recently reported that Shahid Kapoor has signed Shashank Khaitan's upcoming film Yoddha, marking his first collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma production since the 2015 film Shaandaar. Now, a recent report has claimed that the film has found its leading lady in Disha Patani, who will be sharing screen-space with Shahid for the first time.

A source quoted in Pinkvilla said, "Disha Patani has been signed on for Shashank's next. It's titled Yoddha and will have Disha and Shahid romance each other on screen for the first time. In fact, the film is a big actioner being mounted on a lavish scale. Along with Shahid, Disha too will have an action packed role in the movie, details of which has been tightly kept under wraps for now. The team was scouting for an actress who's great with stunts and action sequences and they locked Disha very recently. An official announcement will be made soon."

Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a sports drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. The film was slated to release on August 2020, but has been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor.

On the other hand, Disha will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai starring Salman khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. She will also be seen in KTina, directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. Apart from that, she will be seen in the Ek Villain sequel starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.