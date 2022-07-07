Disha Patani Treats Her Fans With Her Fashion Diaries

Bollywood diva Disha Patani defines fitness and glamour at best. When it comes to fashion, the actor knows how to carve out her niche. She keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures and fitness videos on Instagram.

A recent example of her pictures that she posted set the internet ablaze. The actress flaunted her curves in a desi avatar. She wore a pastel pink sheer saree, styled by Aastha Sharma. The saree has an overall embellishment that looks stunning. She paired it with a silver-coloured sleeveless embellished bralette. Keeping it all minimal she went with a pair of earrings and a bracelet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Within just a few hours, the picture surfaced all over the internet and it has received over 8 lakh likes. Not only fans but her celebrity friends also reacted to the picture. Ayesha Shroff commented, “Soooooo pretty!”

One of the fans poured her heart out and wrote a note to the actress in the comment section. She said, “I can not express it in words but I feel so proud of you, my beautiful international superstar. You always make India proud. I love you and your looks.”

Talking about her other recent look that set social media on fire was an all-black avatar. She wore it at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Ek Villain Returns. Disha assailed our senses and looked hot as always. It appears that the performer has no intention of putting out the fire. She dropped a video of herself, in the same black co-ord set, making fans go weak in the knees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Over 82 lakhs views were received within just a few days of posting it and we bet the diva surely knows how to flaunt her fitness with grace.

