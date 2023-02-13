Disha Patani Trolled for Outfit at Sid-Kiara’s Reception; Rishab Shetty Says PM Narendra Modi Praised Kantara

Disha Patani is once again being trolled for her outfit. The actress is facing criticism for allegedly wearing “revealing" clothes to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception. The ‘Malang’ actress arrived at Sid-Kiara’s reception, donning a green shimmery backless top and a matching sexy skirt with a thigh-high slit.

On Saturday, Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram stories and shared a slew of aesthetically-appealing pictures of the glamorous Bollywood gang. While Nysa Devgn rocked a gorgeous pink outfit, Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dapper in a white T-Shirt and black leather jacket. Saif Ali Khan’s son who struck poses for the camera was also present in the other snaps as well. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari was dressed in a radiant and glam red outfit, blushed cheeks while she posed for a cute photo. Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa wore a white dress and leather jacket. She can be seen pouting in one of the pictures.

Rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 on Sunday night. While Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary secured second and third spots, respectively. After lifting the winner’s trophy, MC Stan celebrated his victory with host Salman Khan. In his first Instagram post after coming out of the house, MC Stan shared photos with Salman.

Kananga Ranaut shared a video of popular spiritual leader Sadhguru where he was discussing the impact of love on a person’s life. In the clip, posted by Kangana on Instagram, Sadhguru explained how a person has to lose half of themselves to create space for another person while finding the purpose of life. He highlights falling in love is an expression of a selfless act. Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Kangana, a disciple of Sadhguru, urged her followers to, “Fall in love. If you don’t know the joy of falling you will never rise.”

Kantara actor and director Rishab Shetty took to social media to share pictures of his meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, in Bengaluru. Taking to Twitter, the actor summarised his experience of meeting the PM and revealed what he discussed with him. In the pictures from their meeting, Rishab Shetty is seen donning traditional attire - a white dhoti and a matching shirt as he posed for the pics. After the meet, Rishab also revealed how PM Modi praised Kantara after meeting him, Yash and others.

