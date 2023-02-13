Disha Patani is once again being trolled for her outfit. The actress is facing criticism for allegedly wearing “revealing" clothes to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception. The ‘Malang’ actress arrived at Sid-Kiara’s reception, donning a green shimmery backless top and a matching sexy skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Her outfit didn’t go down well with a section of the internet. Many users trolled Disha for her “inappropriate" dressing at a wedding reception. One user asked, “Why has she dressed like a belly dancer in a wedding?" Another one said, “Has she come to a wedding reception or a club?" “Why does she have like zero fashion sense? The outfit looks too cheap and totally not classy," wrote third user.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth opted to glam things up at their Mumbai reception. The couple stepped out on the red carpet of their Mumbai reception looking drop-dead gorgeous. Kiara ditched the traditional look for a chic black and white outfit. She styled it with a massive emerald necklace and tied her hair back into a neat bun. On the other hand, Sidharth had our hearts with the dazzling jacket which he paired with black pants. Sid and Kiara held hands as they posed for the cameras.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was a closely guarded event. Kiara wore a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery for her wedding day, whereas Sidharth was dressed in a stunning sherwani.

