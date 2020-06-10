Disha Patani Turns up the Heat in White Bikini in This Throwback Pic from New Year Vacay

Disha Patani can nail any outfit, be it an elaborate couture or mini dresses. The actress never shies away from flaunting her fit frame and toned abs.

Today, we came across a snapshot of Disha where she is smiling for the camera. In the throwback picture, the Malang actress is seen in a white bikini, settled on a jet ski parked under a thatch. The svelte diva is giving the perfect beach vibes and looks hot with minimal makeup and wet hair.

The image was taken in 2018 when the actress was chilling at a picturesque location during her New Year getaway.

While sharing the picture, Disha wrote, “Eat sleep swim repeat. so how are you guys celebrating your new years (sic).”

Disha was last seen in the romantic-thriller Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She recently shared a BTS still from the time she was shooting for the film that highlighted her tiny waist. It’s hard to go wrong with a crop top and denim shorts combo and Disha proves it in this perfect summer look. Her white sleeveless crop top features a plunging V-shaped neckline that is topped with a seashell pendant.

To complete her beachy look, she left her chestnut locks open with just dewy makeup and kohled eyes.

Disha is gearing for KTina written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Ashima Chibber. The film is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. Disha will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai headlined by Salman Khan. The film directed by Prabhu Deva also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Follow @News18Movies for more