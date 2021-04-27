Disha Patani Twerks in Seeti Maar BTS Video, Hina Khan Tests Covid-19 Positive

Post the release of first Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai track Seeti Maar, Disha Patani shared some BTS moments from the time of the shoot. The clips show her getting clicked in the various looks she dons during the song sequence shoot. In one of the clips, she even twerks as she enjoys time on the set.

Salman Khan recently shared the song Seeti Maar from his upcoming film. The song has been recreated by music composer Devi Sri Prasad from an original composition he scored song for the Allu Arjun-starrer Duvvada Jagannadham in 2017.

Actress Hina Khan, whose father recently passed away in Mumbai, has tested positive for Covid-19. Informing fans of her diagnosis on social media, Hina shared, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have home quarantined myself and taking necessary precautions."

Earlier, Hina had announced her departure from social media mourning the loss of her father Aslam Khan.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh welcomed their daughter Ayra in 2019 through surrogacy. It was only last year when television actor had shared the first pictures of his beloved daughter.

It was the occasion of his daughter’s first birthday, when he decided to share her picture on Instagram. The picture had him smiling and holding his daughter protectively.

Salman Khan’s new song Seeti maar, which was launched on Monday, has garnered over 30 million views in 24 hours. The dance number is filmed on Salman and Disha Patani for the much-hyped action drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The song sung by Iulia Vantur and Kamaal Khan has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and choreographed by Shaikh Jani Basha, also known as ‘Jani Master’. Unconfirmed reports said the track has become the most viewed video within 24 hours globally.

Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe has been arrested by Hubballi Rural police in her brother, 32-year-old Rakesh Katwe’s murder case. His decapitated head was found in Devaragudihal forest area and the remaining parts of his mutilated body were dumped across Gadag Road and other different parts of Hubballi, according to reports.

The Dharwad district police have nabbed 4 other suspects who have been identified as Niyazahemed Katigar (21), Tousif Channapur (21), Altaf Mulla (24), and Aman Giraniwale (19), living in the city.

This and more in today’s entertainment wrap.

