Disha Patani Undergoes Special Bike Riding Training Sessions for Malang

Actor Disha Patani had to take extensive training and fitness sessions for her character in the upcoming action-packed thriller Malang.

According to a report in Republic World, the Bharat actress had attended ATV Bike riding and underwater breathe-holding sessions for her project.

The report further stated that Disha had taken two days to learn the art of kissing underwater.

Meanwhile, Disha’s co-star in the movie actress Elli AvrRam also had to learn to ride a bike for her role. Elli was glad that she managed to excel in just three days.

"I had to learn how to ride the bike because it was crucial to my role in 'Malang'. When I was told about it, I started taking classes. My trainer told me if you do it well, you will learn in just three days. I took it upon myself as a challenge and believe me, I did it in exactly three days," Elli said.

The upcoming romantic-psychological-action-thriller stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Aditya and Disha, who will be sharing the screen space for the first time, has been appreciated by fans for their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Mohit Suri’s directorial will also feature Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in key roles. The film is slated for a February 7 release.

Meanwhile, Disha will once again reunite with Salman Khan for Radhe, which is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Disha is also busy working for Ashima Chibber’s KTina produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

