Disha Patani Uploads Kickboxing Video, Fans Call it 'Side-effects of Hanging with Tiger Shroff'

Unlike many of us dragging our sleep-deprived selves to work every morning, Disha Patani gives an energetic kickstart to her day with some kickboxing. In her latest video on Instagram, the Bharat actress can be seen practicing her kickboxing moves as she flips around, hitting a handheld target.

"Kick starting the day," Disha posted alongwith the video that got lakhs of views and numerous comments. Some fans even said that Disha's wow moves were all thanks to her hanging out with Tiger Shroff. The 27-year-old is rumoured to be dating the Baaghi actor, but the two have never admitted their relationship in public.

One user commented, "@tigerjackieshroff ki sangat ka asar hai", while another said, "@tigerjackieshroff side effects." One fan even commented on Disha's choice of clothes, saying, "Awesome!!. But why do you dress like a painter when working out?"

Check out the video here:

Tiger is a fitness and martial arts enthusiast and is known for his parkour moves. Much like Disha, the actor too posts videos of his fitness activities on Instagram regularly.

Here's a video of Tiger pulling off a similar stunt, proving that the fans are drawing a legit comparison:

Tiger and Disha are often the talking point of Bollywood gossip circles for their alleged romance. Curious fans of the young stars keep pestering them about their relationship status and Tiger recently had a rather funny response waiting for them. During a Q&A session on Instagram, Tiger was asked if he was dating Disha. He responded to the question by saying, "Meri aukaat nahi hai bhai (I am not worthy of it)."

Read: Tiger Shroff's Response to Question About Dating Disha Patani is Almost Similar to Hers

