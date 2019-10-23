Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor Party with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff at War's Success Bash

War released on October 2 and has since broken many box office records. It is now the highest grossing film of 2019 and after crossing the lifetime collections of Padmaavat and Sultan, War has become the seventh highest grossing Hindi film too.

The film has raked in Rs 304 crore at the domestic box office and to celebrate the momentous occasion, lead stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor attended the grand bash hosted in Mumbai. Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani too accompanied the former as they had a gala time with other industry colleagues.

While Tiger wore a blue shirt and black pants, Disha opted for a black top and blue jeans.

Vaani came to the party in a printed white dress. She was spotted at the event, showering Disha with hugs and kisses. Hrithik was joined at the party by his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan and mother Pinky Roshan. Hrithik opted for a casual outfit as he was seen in a black T-shirt, black jeans, blue shirt and a black cap. Director Siddharth Anand too attended the bash with his friends.

Sharing pics from the night, paparazzi Viral Bhayani wrote on Instagram, "Restaurateur Ryan and Keenan Tham are hosting a private party for their close friend and director of the movie Siddharth Anand to celebrate the success of the film at their restaurant KOKO in Kamala Mills. The success party will have the entire star cast in attendees including *Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka*. Film WAR, that hit the theatres on 2nd October, 2019 joins the list of the most successful films at the Box Office. It's the first film of the year to cross the 300 crore mark and a strong overseas performance has propelled a worldwide collection of 450 crores." (sic)

