Disha Patani Wants to Know Secret Behind Allu Arjun's Stylish Dance Moves, Here's His Response

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has a question for Telugu actor Allu Arjun, fondly known as the 'Stylish Star'. Disha posted a clip of Arjun dancing while sliding down a ramp and wrote on social media, "How does he do it?"

The short clip that Disha posted in her Insta stories is from Arjun's 2020 hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, co-starring Pooja Hegde. It is from the viral song sequence titled Butta Bomma.

Read: Kapil Sharma Schools Fan Who Thinks Chandigarh is Part of Punjab: 'Google it'

Responding to Disha, Arjun wrote, "I love music. Good music makes me dance. Thank you for the compliment."

Arjun, who made his film debut in 2003 with Gangotri, has also marked 17 years of entertaining his fans. Born in the family of legends like Allu Aravind, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, Arjun has given hits such as Arya, Desamuduru and Vedam.

Read: Ajay Devgn Reacts to Report About Daughter Nysa Testing Positive for Coronavirus

About making a full-fledged dance film, Arjun says, "I like cinema more and I think dance is just a small part of cinema. Cinema has to be about emotions and all. Dance is just a small entertaining part of it. I don't think that should become the main essence of the film."

Arjun is now gearing up for his next with filmmaker Sukumar.

(With inputs from IANS)