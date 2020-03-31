MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Wants to Know Secret Behind Allu Arjun's Stylish Dance Moves, Here's His Response

Disha Patani (L), Allu Arjun (R)

Disha Patani (L), Allu Arjun (R)

'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun reveals the secret behind his killer dance moves upon question posed by Bollywood actress Disha Patani.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 9:21 AM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has a question for Telugu actor Allu Arjun, fondly known as the 'Stylish Star'. Disha posted a clip of Arjun dancing while sliding down a ramp and wrote on social media, "How does he do it?"

The short clip that Disha posted in her Insta stories is from Arjun's 2020 hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, co-starring Pooja Hegde. It is from the viral song sequence titled Butta Bomma.

Read: Kapil Sharma Schools Fan Who Thinks Chandigarh is Part of Punjab: 'Google it'

Responding to Disha, Arjun wrote, "I love music. Good music makes me dance. Thank you for the compliment."

Arjun, who made his film debut in 2003 with Gangotri, has also marked 17 years of entertaining his fans. Born in the family of legends like Allu Aravind, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, Arjun has given hits such as Arya, Desamuduru and Vedam.

Read: Ajay Devgn Reacts to Report About Daughter Nysa Testing Positive for Coronavirus

About making a full-fledged dance film, Arjun says, "I like cinema more and I think dance is just a small part of cinema. Cinema has to be about emotions and all. Dance is just a small entertaining part of it. I don't think that should become the main essence of the film."

Arjun is now gearing up for his next with filmmaker Sukumar.

(With inputs from IANS)

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story