1-min read

Disha Patani Welcomes New Member to Family As She Rings in Her Birthday, See Pic

Disha Patani, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released 'Bharat', decided to gift herself the most adorable thing on her birthday.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
Disha Patani Welcomes New Member to Family As She Rings in Her Birthday, See Pic
A still of Disha Patani from Bharat, courtesy of Instagram
Actress Disha Patani turned 26 on Thursday, and had a low-key celebration with her close friends and family. The actress believes that she is too old to celebrate - she hardly remembers the last time she threw a birthday party. But that doesn't mean the day wasn't special at all.

Disha, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released Bharat, decided to gift herself the most adorable thing on her birthday. Well, we are not talking about any material thing here. Disha welcomed a new member to her family. Yes, you read that right!

The actress got herself a furry cat and named her Keety. Disha took to Instagram to share a picture of her adorable pet and simply wrote, "Welcome to the family, Keety."

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the family “keety” ❤️

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Among the first ones to react to the post was her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff. She wrote, “Yaaaaaaayyyyyy keety!!!" (sic)

Meanwhile, Tiger posted a video to wish Disha a happy birthday. In a video posted to celebrate Disha's birthday, the actress is seen dancing to their song Befikra along with Tiger.

The two have been linked for years now but they continue to deny they are more than friends. Ahead of her birthday, Disha was asked if Tiger was included in her birthday party plans, but the actress evaded the question by saying that she is keeping her birthday celebration low-key this year.

Romance rumours surrounding Disha and Tiger began a couple of years back when they worked in the music video of Befikra together. Disha then went on to become Tiger's leading lady in Baaghi 2. When asked about the reports of their link-up, the actress said last month, "He is my best friend too. Besides him, I don't have any pals in the film industry."

