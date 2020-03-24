Disha Patani Wishes Her 'Hottest' Friend Happy Birthday with a Bikini-Clad Picture

Disha Patani is extremely popular on social media, thanks to her style statement and fit look. Be it an ethnic outfit or a bikini, Disha pulls off both effortlessly. But the Malang actress seems to find someone else hot in her friend circle. Disha posted an adorable birthday wish for her 'hottest' friend Sanja Stojanovic on Instagram on Tuesday.

Sharing a bikini-clad picture with her friend, the fitness diva wrote, "Happiest b'day myyyyy hottest girl ever "sanscheeeeee" love love love you." In the photo, the two beauties are all smiles as they pose for the lens in bikinis.

Later in the day, Disha shared some glimpses from a fun-filled activity she took part in with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna.

Spending some girl-time together, the two made funny TikTok videos. Both Disha and Krishna picked uber-cool and comfy outfits for the video. The highlight of the vide was the bindi, which the two ladies were sporting.

Disha shared this fun video on Instagram and captioned, "This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff."

Disha will share the screen space with superstar Salman Khan in Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudheva, the upcoming project is said to be a Bollywood remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller, The Outlaws. The film will see Salman don the role of a police officer. Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff are also part of the project and will be seen in pivotal roles.

