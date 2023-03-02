Disha Patani Wishes Her Rumoured Ex 'Tiggy' Tiger Shroff on Birthday With an Adorable Pic

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s dating rumours made news for a couple of years before it was reported last year that the two actors have parted ways. However, Disha, who was close to Tiger’s family, maintained her bond with them and was often seen spending time with Krishna and Ayesha Shroff. Now, it seems that she has also maintained a cordial bond with her rumoured ex-beau. On Tiger’s birthday, Disha shared an unseen photo of the actor where he can be seen wearing a Tiger print scarf over his jacket. His eyes are closed and his hand is on his chest.

Sharing the adorable photo, Disha wrote, “Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b’day tiggy" Take a look at her post:

Last year on Koffee With Karan, Tiger opened up about his relationship with Disha and said, “Well, there’s been speculation on us for a very long time. We’ve always maintained we are amazing friends and that’s what it is today."

Meanwhile, Disha is reportedly dating Aleksandar Alex Ilic. The duo keep posting cosy photos with each other on social media. Disha has also been spotted with Aleksandar quite a few times.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Yodha which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Besides these, Disha also has Project K and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Jagan Shakti’s yet-untitled project.

Read all the Latest Movies News here