Disha Patani Wishes 'Living Legend' Jackie Chan on 64th birthday
Disha is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Baaghi 2, which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role.
Image: Twitter/ Disha Patani
Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani has wished her Kung Fu Yoga co-star and martial art legend Jackie Chan on his 64th birthday on Saturday and said she is lucky to get a chance to work with him.
"Happiest birthday to the living legend, I am so happy, lucky and grateful that I got a chance to work with you. You are the kindest and nicest person, I hope that you live for 100 more years! Thank you for inspiring all of us you are the best. Love you Jackie Chan," Disha tweeted on Saturday.
Directed by Stanley Tong, Kung Fu Yoga, a Sino-Indian project, is a part of the three-film agreement signed between the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India.
The film's cast includes Chinese actors Aarif Rahman, Zhang Yixing, and Miya Muqi, and Indian actors Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur.
Disha is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Baaghi 2, which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role.
"Happiest birthday to the living legend, I am so happy, lucky and grateful that I got a chance to work with you. You are the kindest and nicest person, I hope that you live for 100 more years! Thank you for inspiring all of us you are the best. Love you Jackie Chan," Disha tweeted on Saturday.
Happiest b’day to the living legend, i am so happy, lucky and grateful that i got a chance to work with you. You are the kindest and nicest person, i hope that you live for 100 more years! Thank you for inspiring all of us❤ you are the best love you @EyeOfJackieChan pic.twitter.com/H2oz6VMcQS— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) April 7, 2018
Directed by Stanley Tong, Kung Fu Yoga, a Sino-Indian project, is a part of the three-film agreement signed between the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India.
The film's cast includes Chinese actors Aarif Rahman, Zhang Yixing, and Miya Muqi, and Indian actors Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur.
Disha is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Baaghi 2, which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role.
