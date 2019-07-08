Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Disha Patani Wraps up Her Bit for Malang After Four Months of Hectic Shooting in Multiple Cities

Fans will get to see Disha Patani do a lot of underwater action in Malang, including sports like kite surfing, sub wing and scuba diving.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
Disha Patani Wraps up Her Bit for Malang After Four Months of Hectic Shooting in Multiple Cities
Image: Instagram
Actress Disha Patani, who was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, has recently wrapped up shooting for Mohit Suri's movie Malang. The schedule demanded lead stars Disha and Aditya Roy Kapur to travel from one city to another, so as a result, the routine turned out to be quite hectic.

Both the actors had to travel shuttle between Goa, Mauritius, Bombay and other locations to shoot for the film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Malang will hit theatres in 2020.

Featuring Disha in a new avatar, the audience will get to witness their favourite actress doing a lot of aquatic action in Malang. When asked about Disha's part, a source close to actress revealed, "The film has a lot of aquatic action, which Disha really loved doing. She is a complete water baby and is very fond of aqua sports and because of that, it was very easy for her to perform them in the movie. In the film, people will see Disha doing sports like kite surfing, sub wing and scuba diving."

Disha's last release was Bharat, in which she starred as a trapeze artist in a circus and was Salman's love interest for brief period. Despite being just a few films old in Bollywood, the Baaghi 2 actress is extremely popular and she makes sure that she keeps her fans up-to-date by posting about her life on social media. From dance videos to trying out new forms of workout in the gym, the 27-year-old actress ensures she is always offering interesting content on Instagram.

Read: Disha Patani Take Squats to Extreme Level in This New Fitness Video

