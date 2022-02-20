Disha Patani Wraps Up Shoot For Ek Villain Returns, Shares Picture From The Sets of Movie

Disha Patani has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns. On Sunday, the actor took to her official Instagram account and dropped a couple of pictures from the sets of the movie. In the picture, Disha can be seen posing with her team. Along with it, she wrote, “It’s a wrap #ekvillainreturns."

For the unversed, Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the 2014 film Ek Villain which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. However, the sequel of the movie features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria apart from Disha Patani. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri. The movie will hit theatres on July 8, 2022.

Apart from this, Disha Patani will also be seen in Karan Johar’s action drama Yodha which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. In December last year, the actor took to social media and announced the same. “Super glad to join this action-packed journey! I’m ready for take-off guys, let’s go! #Yodha lands in theatres near you on 11th November 2022,” she wrote. Disha has now wrapped up shooting for the film.

Advertisement

Recently, Disha Patani dropped a video on her Instagram handle proving she can surely give tough competition to Bollywood’s biggest fitness enthusiasts including the rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. In the video, she was seen lifting 80kg weights, doing 5 rack pulls. Needless to say, the video proved why Disha has been bestowed upon a few interesting tags like ‘hottest actress’, ‘fashionista’ and ‘fitness freak’ by her millions of fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Are you excited to see Disha Patani in Ek Villain Returns?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.