Disha Patani's Bodyguard Gets Into Heated Argument with Paparazzi, Watch Video

Life of paparazzi in the entertainment industry could turn out to be challenging on various occasions. Recently, Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s bodyguard made headlines after he got involved in a verbal tiff with a paparazzi photographer in Mumbai.

In a video clip that is doing the rounds on social media, the Malang actress' bodyguard was seen escorting her to the car when he starts to shout at a photographer as he opens the car's door for Disha. Following the incident, Disha’s manager reportedly came out in the open and issued an apology to the cameraman.

“Today our Pap Kuttub had a war of words between #dishapatani body guard when he tried to request Disha for a picture as he had not got any frames but the bodyguard pushed him out with no reason (sic),” the post shared bu Viral Bhayani reads.

Disha's latest release Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is running in cinemas now. In 2020, Disha will feature in Salman Khan starrer Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai helmed by Prabhu Deva and KTina, produced by TV mogul Ekta Kapoor.

