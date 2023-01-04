Disha Patani's Enormous Social Media Fandom Rivals Her Cinematic Career

From being a sweet and simple girl in her debut film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story to raising the temperatures with each of her social media posts, Disha Patani has won millions of hearts so far. The actress may not have given many blockbusters but she has gained a massive fan following through her Instagram profile.

She is very much active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some amazing pictures and videos now and then. Disha shared a photo from her most recent photoshoot on New Year’s Day, which is currently going viral. “2023," she captioned the post.

In the photograph, she is wearing a mint green tube top with an emerald green mini skirt and matching gloves. Disha completed her look with a lovely multicoloured bead necklace and colourful hair clips. The actress wore her hair open with fringes in the front.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

The actress is always making headlines with her rumoured relationships, be it her breakup with Tiger Shroff or her new rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

Disha was most recently seen in Mohit Suri’s action thriller film Ek Villain Returns. The film was a follow-up to the 2014 film EK Villain. She will next be seen in the action thriller Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film was directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, written by Muhammad Asif Ali, and produced by Karan Johar through his Dharma Productions label.

On July 7, 2023, the film will be released in theatres. In addition, she is working on Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film Project K. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas will also appear in the film.

