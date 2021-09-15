Disha Patani's Ethnic Looks Cast a Spell on Netizens, See Pics

Disha Patani has a sizable social media following. With over 46.1 million Instagram followers, she never fails to amaze her admirers, whether it's through her fitness videos or her trendy outfits. Every time Disha posts a snapshot of herself on Instagram, it's always a stunner! On Tuesday, the actress uploaded a series of photos online in which she smiles for the camera while dressed in ethnic attire. In an ornate anarkali suit, the actress looks absolutely gorgeous from head to toe.

Disha Patani Looks Sizzling In Beachwear, See The Actress Oozing Oomph In These Sultry Pics

Disha captioned her photos with only a flower. The snapshot garnered a lot of affection from fans, pals, and well-wishers, including Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, who remarked on the photo, "So pretty!". Though Disha and Tiger have remained tight-lipped about their romance, the couple has been the subject of speculations for years now.

The B-town diva can be seen wearing a mint green anarkali suit with a deep neckline and minimal makeup. The designer clothing came from Asal's racks by Abu Sandeep. The suit was paired with a lovely net dupatta with intricate embroidery. When it comes to Disha's ethnic attire, the actress has a wardrobe full of magnificent pieces for every occasion. Be it your BFF’s wedding or a casual puja at home.

She is one of those actors who has always received positive feedback from a wide audience. The star recently shared another photograph dressed in eastern garb and viewers couldn't stop gushing over her attractiveness when they saw the photo.

Disha's most recent film appearance was in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman Khan appeared in the film, which was directed by Prabhudheva. Next up for the actress is Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2. Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham also star in the action thriller. Ekta Kapoor's KTina is also on Disha's schedule. Sunny Singh and Akshay Oberoi are playing key parts in the film.

