Disha Patani's Father, Two Officers Test Covid-19 Positive

Bollywood actress Disha Patani's father, deputy SP Jagdish Patani, along with two other officers, have tested Covid-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh where they were investigating a transformer scam.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 5, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
Three officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, including the father of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, have tested positive for coronavirus. Jagdish Patani and the two other officers have tested positive for COVID-19, Additional CMO Ashok Kumar said on Wednesday.

The three officers were investigating a transformer scam, he said. Disha Patani's father is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department here.

The zonal chief engineer's office has also been closed for next 48 hours, the ACMO added.

