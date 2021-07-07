Disha Patani’s Fitness Regime Motivates Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna

Actor Tiger Shroff and her sister Krishna Shroff have become fitness inspirations for many. Often, the sibling duo sets the Internet on fire with their sizzling pictures. Krishna has recently spoken about her fitness motivation. She gave full credit to her brother Tiger and best friend, actress Disha Patani.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Krishna appreciated Disha for maintaining phenomenal fitness. Krishna said regardless of what Disha eats, she doesn’t seem to put on any extra weight and her body is proof of that. According to Krishna, Disha can eat whatever she wants, and nothing changes as she workout to remove extra calories.

“She wakes up like that, goes to sleep like that. She is, literally, 24/7 in shape,” Krishna said while appreciating Disha’s fitness.

Krishna, who shares an amazing bond with Tiger, added that growing up with him is all the motivation that she needs. Calling Tiger as “ultimate child”, she said that it is “very hard” for her to keep up with him.

“Growing up with him, living with him is motivation everyday to push myself to do better,” she said.

Krishna further said that she is proud of her “best big brother” and “the best friend”. She said she wants to see him keep growing.

Krishna, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, made her screen debut with the music video Kinni Kinni Vaari that celebrates womanhood. It was released on June 1. Jannat Zubair, Nagma Mirajkar, comedian Jamie Lever, Raj Shoker and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar are also part of it.

