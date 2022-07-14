Disha Patani’s Hot Pic In Bodycon Gown Leaves Tiger Shroff's Sis Krishna Impressed; Check Her Reaction

Bollywood actress Disha Patani never fails to impress us with her hot and stunning outfits. Each time the super fit actress drops a picture, she sets the internet on fire. Earlier in the day, the Malang actress posted a super hot picture in a sultry bodycon gown and left her fans gasping for breath. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her movie Ek Villain Returns, channelled her inner glam queen and flaunted her envious frame in an embellished body-hugging outfit.

Disha is certainly a pro when it comes to nailing different attires, and she has an impressive sartorial sense. Be it glam gowns, elegant ethnic ensembles or sultry mini dresses, she knows how to rock them all with utmost panache. For a recent event, the diva put her best fashion foot forward and oozed oodles of oomph in a deep red gown.

For an event to promote her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, the MS Dhoni star donned a sultry outfit. Her strapless gown had a plunging sweetheart neckline and was adorned with delicate floral embroidery details. As for her accessories, Disha went minimal with them. She opted for a simple yet effective pair of drop earrings to go with her ensemble. The makeup was flawless and kept in neutral tones.

Check her picture here:

Soon after the picture hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite actress.

Well, Disha’s rumoured BF Tiger Shroff’s sister were among the firsts to comment. And she posted a lovestruck emoticon on the post.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham among others. The film is the sequel to Ek Villain which was released in June 2014. The original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif in key roles. However, the sequel will hit theatres on July 29 this year. Apart from this, Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar’s action drama Yodha which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

