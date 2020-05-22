Disha Patani’s Latest Instagram Photo Will Make You Miss Your Beach Vacation

Actress Disha Patani has shared a throwback picture from one of her beach trips.

In the photo, she can be seen wearing a floral print swimwear. In terms of accessories, she is wearing a pair of sunglasses. The fitness diva can be seen kneeling down on the sand as she soaks in the sun right next to the sea.

The picture that is being loved by her fans and followers has got over nine lakh likes in less than an hour’s time. The Bharat actor has captioned the post with a pink flower emoji and a sea wave emoji.

Recently, the actress shared a screenshot of the virtual reunion with the cast of her film Malang. The Mohit Suri directorial starred Kunal Khemmu, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

“Positive vibes only quarantine reunion with my favourite boys,” read her caption.

Disha was last seen in the action-thriller Baaghi 3. The movie starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh in lead roles. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan.

She will soon be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai. The project also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab among others. The action film is directed by Prabhu Deva.

