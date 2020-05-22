MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Disha Patani’s Latest Instagram Photo Will Make You Miss Your Beach Vacation

credits - Disha Patani instagram

credits - Disha Patani instagram

Disha Patani shared a throwback picture from one of her beach trips. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a floral print swimwear with a pair of sunglasses.

Share this:

Actress Disha Patani has shared a throwback picture from one of her beach trips.

In the photo, she can be seen wearing a floral print swimwear. In terms of accessories, she is wearing a pair of sunglasses. The fitness diva can be seen kneeling down on the sand as she soaks in the sun right next to the sea.

The picture that is being loved by her fans and followers has got over nine lakh likes in less than an hour’s time. The Bharat actor has captioned the post with a pink flower emoji and a sea wave emoji.

View this post on Instagram

🌸🌊

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Recently, the actress shared a screenshot of the virtual reunion with the cast of her film Malang. The Mohit Suri directorial starred Kunal Khemmu, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy  Kapoor.

“Positive vibes only quarantine reunion with my favourite boys,” read her caption.

Disha was last seen in the action-thriller Baaghi 3. The movie starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh in lead roles. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan.

She will soon be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai. The project also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab among others. The action film is directed by Prabhu Deva.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading