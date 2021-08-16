Disha Patani Proves Her Love for Athleisure in Stunning Mirror Pic

Disha Patani's social media is the right place for someone seeking serious fitness inspiration. The actress is extremely dedicated to her regular exercise regime and is committed to her daily workout routine. Disha’s tough weight training routine stands testimony to her grit. Her everyday regime includes cardio, like dancing, gymnastics, or kickboxing and weight training complemented with a protein-carbs diet. Her latest upload shows why she can rock the most basic mirror selfie.

On her Instagram stories, Disha posted a bathroom selfie, proving she needs no makeup or filter to look spectacular. Dressed in workout gear, Disha looks at home with a set of defined abs to go with the look. As you can see she holds no qualms in flaunting that toned waist and why would she.

Back in 2018, Disha told Vogue India, “The general assumption is that women working out involves cardio, not weight training. But we all work out and do heavy weights; I come across so many girls in the gym training really hard. At the end of the day, it isn't about gender, but about working on your body and becoming your fittest self.”

A bona fide fitness freak, Disha is one of the few stars you will spot busy picking comfort and effortless-cool anyday. The diva is a sworn advocate of athleisure and we see why. She gives a pair of jeans a pass on any given occasion to create the most versatile looks. Top notch brands have been dedicating collections to athleisure, the line of cosy clothing. As they rightly say, living in athleisure is a vibe.

One may argue that Disha is a bikini girl. However, most of her outings prove that basketball shorts assume favour in her wardrobe. She slays the casual tee and loose shorts like no other.

Disha entertains her fans with her makeup vlogs and dance videos when not holidaying or kick boxing or working out,

