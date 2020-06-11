MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Disha Patani's Mumbai Residence is High on Style as the Actress Herself, See Pics

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

Disha Patani shares glimpses of her stylish Mumbai residence in various pics shared on social media. Take a look.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 11, 2020, 5:14 PM IST
Bollywood actress Patani has been in quarantine at her Mumbai residence during the nearly-three months long lockdown period. In the meantime, she shared several stunning pictures from her house that prove that her sense and taste in styling her abode is very elegant.

In the pictures, Disha's house is revealed to be spacious with lots of greenery and house plants. Disha is known for her love for animals and nature and her home and the design that incorporates a house garden reflects beautifully on that very aspect of her personality. Her house is in hues of white with matching accessories and decor that signal serenity and calmness in the environment.

Many of the pictures of her home shared by Disha feature her pets, and some show her too posing at various parts of her stylish residence. Since its a pet friendly zone, Disha's house is spacious and has a lot of natural lighting slipping in from open balconies and glass window panes.

Check out some pictures of Disha's high-on-style home in Mumbai below.

DP 1

DP 2

Keety and me @bellajasminegokukeety

Goku

My watchdog @bellajasminegokukeety

☘️ @bellajasminegokukeety

